Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AR. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 180,900 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.