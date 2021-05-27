OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ OFS opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $127.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. OFS Capital had a net margin of 92.88% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 94.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 35,985 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 13.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 49,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

