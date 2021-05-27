Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cassava Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.51 and a beta of 1.08. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $117.54.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 582.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.