Bango (LON:BGO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Bango (LON:BGO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Bango stock opened at GBX 211.27 ($2.76) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 218.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 198.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.18 million and a P/E ratio of 33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Bango has a 52 week low of GBX 134 ($1.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 308 ($4.02).

In other news, insider Gianluca D’Agostino sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.70), for a total transaction of £40,365 ($52,737.13).

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

