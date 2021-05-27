Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montrose Environmental Group Inc. provides environmental services principally in the United States. The company’s operating segment consists Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and environmental audits. Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna and human health. Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation and operations and maintenance services. Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on MEG. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.87.

NYSE:MEG opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.33.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 72,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $3,161,265.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,674.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,787 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,059. 16.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 575,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $962,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 539.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,062,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

