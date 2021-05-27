Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also commented on RBGLY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

RBGLY stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.4663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

