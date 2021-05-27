Gateley’s (GTLY) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY) in a research note published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GTLY. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Gateley from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Gateley in a report on Wednesday.

GTLY opened at GBX 200 ($2.61) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 186.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 168.09. Gateley has a 52-week low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 209.36 ($2.74). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. The stock has a market cap of £235.78 million and a P/E ratio of 19.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

About Gateley

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

