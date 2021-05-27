The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Price Target Raised to GBX 325 at Peel Hunt

The Gym Group (LON:GYM) had its price target hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a research report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GYM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 308 ($4.02) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 281.33 ($3.68).

Get The Gym Group alerts:

GYM opened at GBX 283.53 ($3.70) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.18. The company has a market cap of £470.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 249.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 231.65. The Gym Group has a 12-month low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 297 ($3.88).

In other news, insider Paul Gilbert sold 204,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29), for a total value of £515,193.84 ($673,104.05).

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.