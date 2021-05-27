Playtech (LON:PTEC) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock.

PTEC opened at GBX 461.60 ($6.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 461.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 442.28. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of GBX 255.80 ($3.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 518.80 ($6.78).

Get Playtech alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Smith acquired 6,200 shares of Playtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £26,102 ($34,102.43).

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.