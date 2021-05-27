Analyzing Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SBA Communications alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SBA Communications and Granite Point Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications 0 3 6 1 2.80 Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

SBA Communications currently has a consensus target price of $327.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.72%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.49%. Given SBA Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than Granite Point Mortgage Trust.

Risk & Volatility

SBA Communications has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. SBA Communications pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 91.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SBA Communications has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Granite Point Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of SBA Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of SBA Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SBA Communications and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications 6.59% -2.99% 1.49% Granite Point Mortgage Trust 11.07% 6.67% 1.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SBA Communications and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications $2.08 billion 15.67 $24.10 million $9.44 31.62 Granite Point Mortgage Trust $237.71 million 3.29 -$40.44 million $1.09 13.01

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts. For more information please visit: www.sbasite.com.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.