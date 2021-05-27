Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,437,000 after buying an additional 36,122 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,033,000 after buying an additional 2,414,401 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,606,000 after buying an additional 266,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 776,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,091,000 after buying an additional 63,556 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10,149.5% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after buying an additional 659,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $294,841.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,687,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $124,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,985,412. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI opened at $61.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 878.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $65.46.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

