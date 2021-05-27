Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 998 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of AeroVironment worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $16,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alison Marie Roelke sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,125 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,733 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $108.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.60 and a beta of 0.35. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.27.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

