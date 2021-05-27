Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.11.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. Research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

