Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases 4,775 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.0% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $126.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.33. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

