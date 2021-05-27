Lipe & Dalton Sells 200 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,328 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $251.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $176.60 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

