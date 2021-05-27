Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.19 Million

Analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will announce sales of $10.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.50 million and the lowest is $9.88 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $18.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.86 million to $18.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $70.05 million, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $70.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Esports Entertainment Group.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GMBL shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBL opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 58.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

