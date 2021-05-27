Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Up 319.2% in May

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 319.2% from the April 29th total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Friedman Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Friedman Industries by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 25,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 24,513 shares in the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 7.53. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.64 million, a PE ratio of -45.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.65.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

