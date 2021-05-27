Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Expands By 344.6%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 675,800 shares, a growth of 344.6% from the April 29th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 911,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $4.04 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $4.05.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
