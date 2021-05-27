Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Expands By 344.6%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 675,800 shares, a growth of 344.6% from the April 29th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 911,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $4.04 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $4.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGN. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 68,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

