Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a growth of 336.0% from the April 29th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE:ETY opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $13.79.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0843 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
