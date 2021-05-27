Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a growth of 336.0% from the April 29th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:ETY opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $13.79.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0843 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,461,000 after buying an additional 46,346 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,378,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 928,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 45,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 914,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 277,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 787,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 186,777 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.