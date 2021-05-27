Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,803 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.83% of Kodiak Sciences worth $48,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.34. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.98). As a group, equities analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

KOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.86.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,850 shares of company stock worth $2,251,105. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

