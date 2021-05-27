Scotia Capital Inc. Has $113,000 Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,999 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SEB Equities raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

