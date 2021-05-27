Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $176,000 in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYR opened at $5.16 on Thursday. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nanopowders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries; and plasma atomization process allows to produce and offer to the additive manufacturing market high purity spherical metal powders, including titanium alloy powders.

