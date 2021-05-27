Scotia Capital Inc. Has $217,000 Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,077,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,311,000 after purchasing an additional 447,463 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,867,000 after acquiring an additional 325,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,201,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,599,000 after acquiring an additional 59,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,292,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,976,000 after purchasing an additional 188,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,107,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,872,000 after purchasing an additional 559,572 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of ELS opened at $71.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.49. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $71.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

