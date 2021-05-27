Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 15,000 NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 413,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

NXE opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.12. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 40.43 and a current ratio of 40.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.