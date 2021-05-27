10,800 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pure Storage by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 181.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Northland Securities cut Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.37.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PSTG opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.41. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $502.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

