Fundamental Research Raises Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Price Target to C$0.77

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) had its price objective upped by Fundamental Research from C$0.53 to C$0.77 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE SYH opened at C$0.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$49.34 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.32. Skyharbour Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.60.

In other news, Director Rick T. Kusmirski sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$25,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$117,218.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

