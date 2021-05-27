Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Price Target Raised to C$10.67

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) had its price target hoisted by Fundamental Research from C$10.50 to C$10.67 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVE:BCF opened at C$9.80 on Wednesday. Builders Capital Mortgage has a 52 week low of C$7.15 and a 52 week high of C$9.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.89.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

