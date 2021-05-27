Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Price Target Lowered to C$2.23 at Fundamental Research

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) had its price target decreased by Fundamental Research from C$2.28 to C$2.23 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of KIDZ opened at C$0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of C$105.08 million and a PE ratio of 800.00. Kidoz has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.74.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

