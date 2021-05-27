CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61.

