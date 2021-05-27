CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get CV Sciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on CV Sciences from $0.75 to $0.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded CV Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.35 to $0.65 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of CV Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.69.

OTCMKTS CVSI opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. CV Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 96.46% and a negative return on equity of 125.42%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CV Sciences will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CV Sciences (CVSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.