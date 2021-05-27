Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

DNHBY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Dnb Asa to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dnb Asa from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNHBY opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Dnb Asa has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

