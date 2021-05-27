Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides a wide range of financial products and services to corporate clients and millions of individual customers. It provides services through outlets across China, overseas subsidiaries and a global network of correspondent banks as well as Internet Banking, Telephone Banking and self-service banking. It provides corporate and personal banking, treasury operations, investment banking, asset management, trust, financial leasing, and other financial services worldwide. Its personal banking segment provides personal joint account for fixed deposit or current deposit, personal loan, personal insurance, card business, personal wealth management services, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. Its corporate segment provides financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of IDCBY opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $232.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.37 billion during the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Industrial and Commercial Bank of China will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

