Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a research note released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 122 ($1.59) price target on the stock.

Shares of VEC stock opened at GBX 162.25 ($2.12) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.59. Vectura Group has a 52-week low of GBX 84.60 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 163.80 ($2.14). The stock has a market cap of £967.27 million and a PE ratio of 8.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vectura Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.64%.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

