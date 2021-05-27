Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €59.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €61.86 ($72.77).

Shares of COK stock opened at €48.83 ($57.45) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. Cancom has a 12 month low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 12 month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.70.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

