Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 26.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Perrigo by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $46.73 on Thursday. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

