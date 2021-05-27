Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $3.70 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $3.50.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Shares of KOS opened at $3.20 on Monday. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.79.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 40,660 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,209,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380,867 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,556,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 90,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 430.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,570 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

