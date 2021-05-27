Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 337,116 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 27.5% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 49,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

