Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,994 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 492.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 291,854 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 523.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 865,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 726,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

