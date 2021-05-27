Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Tuesday. They set a sector weight rating for the company.

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

