CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) PT Raised to $24.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COMM. Evercore ISI raised CommScope from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CommScope currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. CommScope has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $19.51.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CommScope by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,706,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,892,000 after purchasing an additional 49,798 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of CommScope by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,445,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,083,000 after buying an additional 221,334 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,018 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,090,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,470,000 after acquiring an additional 379,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 66.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,564,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

