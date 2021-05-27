HNI (NYSE:HNI) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.56

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.56 and last traded at $45.39, with a volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.99.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HNI shares. Sidoti upgraded HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

In related news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $75,238.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,288,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $42,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,423.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,705 shares of company stock worth $1,142,024. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in HNI by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of HNI by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HNI by 9.8% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

