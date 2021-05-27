Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.21. 10,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,437,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

HBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.42.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

