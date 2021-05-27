First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading Down 2%

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) traded down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.27. 76,339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,852,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

