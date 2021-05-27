Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 82.87%.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at $24,290,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,339. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.