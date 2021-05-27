Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne FLIR were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne FLIR in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne FLIR during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne FLIR during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLIR opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. Teledyne FLIR, LLC has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $60.66.

Teledyne FLIR (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Teledyne FLIR had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne FLIR, LLC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Teledyne FLIR’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne FLIR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Teledyne FLIR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

In other Teledyne FLIR news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. Insiders have sold 363,124 shares of company stock valued at $21,199,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne FLIR Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

