Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 442,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,045,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $636,800 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

BRX opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

