M&T Bank Corp Has $755,000 Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 30.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 94,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,477,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 17.5% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 645.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 511,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 443,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average of $73.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at $712,540.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,043 shares of company stock valued at $866,821. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

