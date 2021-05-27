Commerce Bank Acquires 738 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NCR were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR opened at $48.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -60.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCR. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

