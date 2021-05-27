Commerce Bank Takes $254,000 Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,325 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,197,000 after acquiring an additional 263,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,854,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,063,000 after acquiring an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $89,964,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,700,000 after acquiring an additional 150,094 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NWL opened at $28.25 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

