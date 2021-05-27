Commerce Bank Has $319,000 Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Invesco were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 870,488 shares of company stock worth $23,207,401. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

